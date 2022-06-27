Seventeen cadets recently attended the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) North Central Region Glider Flight Academy at the Sunflower Aerodrome in Hutchinson, Kansas. The 10-day academy allowed cadets aged 14-19 to experience flying in an L-23 Super Blanik Glider, with the ultimate goal of flying solo by the end of their time in the program. During their time in the academy, cadets learn foundational skills for flying, which include: flying off of airspeed, altitude, energy management, checklist discipline, situational awareness and risk mitigation.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853614
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-XM616-967
|Filename:
|DOD_109156197
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HUTCHINSON, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CAP Cadets Fly Solo, by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT