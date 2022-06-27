Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAP Cadets Fly Solo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Seventeen cadets recently attended the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) North Central Region Glider Flight Academy at the Sunflower Aerodrome in Hutchinson, Kansas. The 10-day academy allowed cadets aged 14-19 to experience flying in an L-23 Super Blanik Glider, with the ultimate goal of flying solo by the end of their time in the program. During their time in the academy, cadets learn foundational skills for flying, which include: flying off of airspeed, altitude, energy management, checklist discipline, situational awareness and risk mitigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853614
    VIRIN: 220627-F-XM616-967
    Filename: DOD_109156197
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HUTCHINSON, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAP Cadets Fly Solo, by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    McConnell Air Force Base
    22ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT