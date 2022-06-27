CAP Cadets Fly Solo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Seventeen cadets recently attended the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) North Central Region Glider Flight Academy at the Sunflower Aerodrome in Hutchinson, Kansas. The 10-day academy allowed cadets aged 14-19 to experience flying in an L-23 Super Blanik Glider, with the ultimate goal of flying solo by the end of their time in the program. During their time in the academy, cadets learn foundational skills for flying, which include: flying off of airspeed, altitude, energy management, checklist discipline, situational awareness and risk mitigation.