    Into the Breech

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer 

    First Army Division East

    Under the watchful eyes of observer, coach/trainers from 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, a platoon of Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard's Company A, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, breech an obstacle under the cover of night during eXportable Combat Training Capability 22-01 on Fort Drum, NY, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer, First Army Division East)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853612
    VIRIN: 220719-Z-TU749-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156160
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    soldiers
    first army
    first army division east
    army
    observer coach/trainer

