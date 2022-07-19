Under the watchful eyes of observer, coach/trainers from 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, a platoon of Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard's Company A, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, breech an obstacle under the cover of night during eXportable Combat Training Capability 22-01 on Fort Drum, NY, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer, First Army Division East)
Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 14:07
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|853612
VIRIN:
|220719-Z-TU749-1001
Filename:
|DOD_109156160
Length:
|00:00:40
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
This work, Into the Breech, by SFC Darron Salzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
