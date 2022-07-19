Into the Breech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Under the watchful eyes of observer, coach/trainers from 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East, a platoon of Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard's Company A, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, breech an obstacle under the cover of night during eXportable Combat Training Capability 22-01 on Fort Drum, NY, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer, First Army Division East)