Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State of the 908th: "Back to Basics" with Col. Craig Drescher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson, Maj. John Stamm and Senior Airman Shelby Thurman

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Austin Jackson, 908th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, sits down with the commander of the 908 AW, Col. Craig Drescher, to discuss the wing's new Mission Statement, Vision Statement, and Priorities August 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. They also discussed how Drescher wants the wing to take advantage of this transitionary period to get "back to the basics" by focusing on improving fitness standards, medical readiness, enlisted performance reports and officer performance reports, and dress and appearance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853607
    VIRIN: 220806-F-F3621-0001
    Filename: DOD_109155990
    Length: 00:30:01
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the 908th: "Back to Basics" with Col. Craig Drescher, by SrA Austin Jackson, Maj. John Stamm and SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT