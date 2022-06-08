State of the 908th: "Back to Basics" with Col. Craig Drescher

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Austin Jackson, 908th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, sits down with the commander of the 908 AW, Col. Craig Drescher, to discuss the wing's new Mission Statement, Vision Statement, and Priorities August 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. They also discussed how Drescher wants the wing to take advantage of this transitionary period to get "back to the basics" by focusing on improving fitness standards, medical readiness, enlisted performance reports and officer performance reports, and dress and appearance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)