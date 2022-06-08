State of the 908th: "Back to Basics" with Col. Craig Drescher

Senior Airman Austin Jackson, 908th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, sits down with the commander of the 908 AW, Col. Craig Drescher, to discuss the wing's new Mission Statement, Vision Statement, and Priorities August 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. They also discussed how Drescher wants the wing to take advantage of this transitionary period to get "back to the basics" by focusing on improving fitness standards, medical readiness, enlisted performance reports and officer performance reports, and dress and appearance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
08.06.2022
08.09.2022
Interviews
|853607
|220806-F-F3621-0001
|DOD_109155990
00:30:01
MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|1
