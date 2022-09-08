President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Into Law H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853604
|Filename:
|DOD_109155874
|Length:
|00:46:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Into Law H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT