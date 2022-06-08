5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Military Women Show Support at Historic Lebanese Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aug. 7 marks the 50th anniversary of Z-gram 116, a U.S. Navy all-hands message from Adm. Zumwalt that led to increased opportunities for women to serve. This video showcases U.S. service women recently supporting a group of Lebanese women forging a new path in the Lebanese military today. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)