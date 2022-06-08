Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Military Women Show Support at Historic Lebanese Graduation

    LEBANON

    08.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Aug. 7 marks the 50th anniversary of Z-gram 116, a U.S. Navy all-hands message from Adm. Zumwalt that led to increased opportunities for women to serve. This video showcases U.S. service women recently supporting a group of Lebanese women forging a new path in the Lebanese military today. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853587
    VIRIN: 220806-N-ZA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155761
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: LB

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Military Women Show Support at Historic Lebanese Graduation, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    LAF
    C5F

