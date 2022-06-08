Aug. 7 marks the 50th anniversary of Z-gram 116, a U.S. Navy all-hands message from Adm. Zumwalt that led to increased opportunities for women to serve. This video showcases U.S. service women recently supporting a group of Lebanese women forging a new path in the Lebanese military today. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853587
|VIRIN:
|220806-N-ZA692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155761
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|LB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – U.S. Military Women Show Support at Historic Lebanese Graduation, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Military Women Show Support at Historic Lebanese Graduation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT