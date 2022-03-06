Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – Maj. Robert Edwards

    BAHRAIN

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Army Major Robert Edwards, a veterinarian at NSA Bahrain, talks about how he keeps our K9s at NSA Bahrain ready to serve. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Natianna Strachen and Spc. Zachery Frost)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853582
    VIRIN: 220603-A-LN610-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155692
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – Maj. Robert Edwards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Army
    C5F
    5th Fleet in Focus

