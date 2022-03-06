5th Fleet in Focus – Maj. Robert Edwards

Army Major Robert Edwards, a veterinarian at NSA Bahrain, talks about how he keeps our K9s at NSA Bahrain ready to serve. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Natianna Strachen and Spc. Zachery Frost)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853582
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-LN610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155692
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
