Emerald Shiner Passage Structure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed a novel fish passage structure along the seawall at Broderick Park in Buffalo, New York to help the small but critically important, Emerald Shiner overcome obstacles and complete their journey as they swim upstream.