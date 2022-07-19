Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emerald Shiner Passage Structure

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Shaina Souder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed a novel fish passage structure along the seawall at Broderick Park in Buffalo, New York to help the small but critically important, Emerald Shiner overcome obstacles and complete their journey as they swim upstream.

    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

