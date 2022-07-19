The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed a novel fish passage structure along the seawall at Broderick Park in Buffalo, New York to help the small but critically important, Emerald Shiner overcome obstacles and complete their journey as they swim upstream.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853576
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-YS819-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155637
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emerald Shiner Passage Structure, by Shaina Souder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Buffalo District Constructs Emerald Shiner Passage Structure
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT