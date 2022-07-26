52nd FW EOD multinational training exercise highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight hosted an annual multinational EOD training exercise, the IED Rodeo, featuring teams from six other nations and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This video highlights the exercises that took place from July 21-28, 2022.