    52nd FW EOD multinational training exercise highlights

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight hosted an annual multinational EOD training exercise, the IED Rodeo, featuring teams from six other nations and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This video highlights the exercises that took place from July 21-28, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853569
    VIRIN: 220726-F-YT894-3001
    Filename: DOD_109155405
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW EOD multinational training exercise highlights, by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    multinational
    52 FW
    EOD
    IED Rodeo

