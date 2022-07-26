The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight hosted an annual multinational EOD training exercise, the IED Rodeo, featuring teams from six other nations and the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagra Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This video highlights the exercises that took place from July 21-28, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853569
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-YT894-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155405
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW EOD multinational training exercise highlights, by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
