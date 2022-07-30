Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC. John Todd International Sons and Daughters Day Shoutout

    KUWAIT

    07.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    U.S. Army Central   

    SPC John Todd, (Colorado Springs, CO) sends a shoutout to his children for International Sons and Daughters Day July 30, 2022.. SPC Todd is deployed with the 3-157th Field Artillery Regiment, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 08:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 853568
    VIRIN: 220730-A-OG608-1005
    Filename: DOD_109155399
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KW
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SPC. John Todd International Sons and Daughters Day Shoutout, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shoutout
    Kids
    Colorado National Guard
    Special Events
    157 Field Artillery Regiment
    International Sons and Daughters Day

