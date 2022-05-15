video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More fighter jets and air and missile defence systems are deployed to NATO’s eastern flank to protect Allies against possible air and missile threats. Here are 5 things you should know about NATO’s Air Shielding mission.

NATO’s Air Shielding mission is an increased air and missile defence posture along the Alliance’s eastern flank, implemented in the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Allies have deployed more fighter jets and ground-based air and missile defence systems to protect Allies along the eastern flank against possible air and missile threats. This is purely defensive, and a key component of NATO's enhanced deterrence and defence posture. NATO’s Air Shielding involves deployments ranging from a few weeks to several months at air bases and key locations in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Air Shielding contributes to high readiness and interoperability, and it comes on top of other NATO deployments, including our standing Air Policing missions, and air and missile defence elements deployed to support NATO battlegroups. NATO’s Air Policing mission has not changed and Allied fighter jets are on alert 24/7 to respond to aircraft which may pose a threat in or near Allied airspace.

