    5 things you should know about NATO’s Air Shielding mission (IT)

    BELGIUM

    05.15.2022

    Natochannel           

    More fighter jets and air and missile defence systems are deployed to NATO’s eastern flank to protect Allies against possible air and missile threats. Here are 5 things you should know about NATO’s Air Shielding mission.
    Synopsis

    NATO’s Air Shielding mission is an increased air and missile defence posture along the Alliance’s eastern flank, implemented in the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Allies have deployed more fighter jets and ground-based air and missile defence systems to protect Allies along the eastern flank against possible air and missile threats. This is purely defensive, and a key component of NATO's enhanced deterrence and defence posture. NATO’s Air Shielding involves deployments ranging from a few weeks to several months at air bases and key locations in the eastern part of the Alliance.
    Air Shielding contributes to high readiness and interoperability, and it comes on top of other NATO deployments, including our standing Air Policing missions, and air and missile defence elements deployed to support NATO battlegroups. NATO’s Air Policing mission has not changed and Allied fighter jets are on alert 24/7 to respond to aircraft which may pose a threat in or near Allied airspace.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
    ABOUT NATO’S AIR SHIELDING MISSION

    1
    THE MISSION SAFEGUARDS THE EASTERN PART OF THE ALLIANCE
    FROM AIR AND MISSILE THREATS

    2
    AIR SHIELDING INVOLVES FIGHTER JETS AND GROUND-BASED AIR DEFENCES

    3
    IT’S A KEY COMPONENT OF NATO'S STRENGTHENED DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE POSTURE

    4
    THE MISSION WAS SET UP
    FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE

    5
    IT IS A DEFENSIVE MISSION
    AND HELPS PROTECT ALLIES 24/7, 365 DAYS A YEAR

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 06:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853565
    VIRIN: 220809-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155351
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BE

