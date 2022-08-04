Kuwait Ministry of Police Officers Instruct U.S. Soldiers at Pistol Range, Aug 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Area Support Group – Kuwait, participate in a basic pistol shooting course with Kuwaiti Police Ministry officers at Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 24 – Aug. 4, 2022. Two classes comprised of five-days each took place between July 24 to 28, and July 31 to Aug. 4. Each event featured hundreds of rounds spent in a variety of distances, and techniques. Kuwait, Chief Warrant Officer Ali Ali and Lt. Khaled Aljerayed, explain the sequence of events and benefits of combined training. All fourteen attendees passed the course, which required a minimum score of 400. U.S. Army, 1st Lt. John Sandusky, ASG-KU, took top place with a score of 483. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)