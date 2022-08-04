Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kuwait Ministry of Police Officers Instruct U.S. Soldiers at Pistol Range, Aug 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    04.08.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers with Area Support Group – Kuwait, participate in a basic pistol shooting course with Kuwaiti Police Ministry officers at Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 24 – Aug. 4, 2022. Two classes comprised of five-days each took place between July 24 to 28, and July 31 to Aug. 4. Each event featured hundreds of rounds spent in a variety of distances, and techniques. Kuwait, Chief Warrant Officer Ali Ali and Lt. Khaled Aljerayed, explain the sequence of events and benefits of combined training. All fourteen attendees passed the course, which required a minimum score of 400. U.S. Army, 1st Lt. John Sandusky, ASG-KU, took top place with a score of 483. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 06:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853564
    VIRIN: 220804-D-VN697-705
    Filename: DOD_109155350
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait Ministry of Police Officers Instruct U.S. Soldiers at Pistol Range, Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area Support Group-Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Pistol Shooting
    Kuwait Ministry of Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT