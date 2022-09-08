Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak at the change of command ceremony for U.S. Africa Command. During the ceremony, Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley assumes command from Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853562
|Filename:
|DOD_109155343
|Length:
|01:21:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Austin, Milley Speak at Africom Ceremony, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT