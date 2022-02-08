U.S. Marines with 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, perform helicoptor support team drills and cross-training in the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan Aug 2, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853559
|VIRIN:
|220802-M-PM375-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109155293
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Transportation Battalion Marines conduct HST cross-training, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
