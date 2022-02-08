Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Transportation Battalion Marines conduct HST cross-training

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, perform helicoptor support team drills and cross-training in the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan Aug 2, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853559
    VIRIN: 220802-M-PM375-002
    Filename: DOD_109155293
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Transportation Battalion Marines conduct HST cross-training, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    HST
    3rd MLG
    CLR-3
    3RD TB

