Soldier Introductions used in Social Media campaign for U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 8-12, 2022.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853555
|VIRIN:
|220807-A-BD123-008
|Filename:
|DOD_109155215
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Army Training Command Best Squad Video Intro, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
