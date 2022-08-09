Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Artillery Command Best Squad Intro Video

    WY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldier Introductions used in Social Media campaign for U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 8-12, 2022.
    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 03:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853550
    VIRIN: 220809-A-ZE118-849
    Filename: DOD_109155209
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Artillery Command Best Squad Intro Video, by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    TIMS
    EABestSquad

