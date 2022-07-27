Vigilant Fox Day 2

U.S. Soldiers with 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participate in Vigilant Fox, a joint exercise alongside Finnish army soldiers, and British soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, Rifles Regiment, at Niinisalo, Finland, July 28, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
