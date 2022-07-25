Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIINISALO, FINLAND

    07.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, perform hot and cold load training alongside Finnish army soldiers on a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a Finnish army NH-90 helicopter in preparation for Vigilant Fox, Niinisalo, Finland, July 25, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853545
    VIRIN: 220725-A-DG372-1001
    Filename: DOD_109155179
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: NIINISALO, FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Fox: Hot and Cold Load training, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Iron Brigade
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    VigilantFox

