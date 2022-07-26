Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen participate in international volleyball tournament

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen from Kunsan Air Base participate in an international volleyball tournament in Gwangju July 26, 2022. During the tournament these seven Airmen faced off against more than 20 teams from multiple diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Air Force video from Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853544
    VIRIN: 220726-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109155164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Airmen participate in international volleyball tournament, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sport
    International
    Korea
    Teamwork

