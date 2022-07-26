Kunsan Airmen participate in international volleyball tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853544" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from Kunsan Air Base participate in an international volleyball tournament in Gwangju July 26, 2022. During the tournament these seven Airmen faced off against more than 20 teams from multiple diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Air Force video from Senior Airman Cameron Otte)