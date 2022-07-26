Kunsan Airmen participate in international volleyball tournament

U.S. Airmen from Kunsan Air Base participate in an international volleyball tournament in Gwangju July 26, 2022. During the tournament these seven Airmen faced off against more than 20 teams from multiple diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Air Force video from Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 02:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853544
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109155164
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
