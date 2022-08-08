F-22 Raptor 15 Years in Alaska

A look back on the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors 15 years spent at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853536
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-AT619-949
|Filename:
|DOD_109154834
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
