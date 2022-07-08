Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, participate in the anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the battle, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon L. Buck)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 22:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853527
    VIRIN: 220807-M-VM027-347
    Filename: DOD_109154790
    Length: 00:13:12
    This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, by Cpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Solomon Islands
    Guadalcanal
    MARFORPAC
    B-Roll
    usmcnews
