Holistic Health and Fitness Summit 2022

The inaugural Holistic Health and Fitness Summit was held at the 81st Readiness Division's headquarters element in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. This two-part event took place at the end of July and beginning of August in 2022. Participants from across the Army Reserve received multiple classes as part of the summit, including financial readiness, nutritional readiness, and injury prevention and recovery.



Participating Soldiers were also able to receive BOD POD and metabolic tests, which produce detailed body composition and metabolic results specific to that Soldier. The goal of the summit was to introduce and instill helpful habits to Soldiers who have presented difficulties in maintaining the Army's height and weight standards.



U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Harlow