    1-297th Infantry conducts Exportable Combat Training Capability

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment executed their Exportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Roberts, California July 10-27, 2022. Over the several week rotation, they put their combat skills to the test through a series of situational, field, and live fire exercises while adapting to hot temperatures and varying terrain.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 21:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853521
    VIRIN: 220723-X-XC677-001
    Filename: DOD_109154755
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-297th Infantry conducts Exportable Combat Training Capability, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    combat readiness
    sappers
    infantry
    Alaska Army National Guard
    xctc

