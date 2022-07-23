Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment executed their Exportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Roberts, California July 10-27, 2022. Over the several week rotation, they put their combat skills to the test through a series of situational, field, and live fire exercises while adapting to hot temperatures and varying terrain.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 21:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853521
|VIRIN:
|220723-X-XC677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109154755
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-297th Infantry conducts Exportable Combat Training Capability, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT