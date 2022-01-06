Soldiers from 2-17 Field Artillery Battalion complete Table 15 Gunnery during Lancer Scorch at the Yakima Training Center June 1, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853494
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-DN279-743
|Filename:
|DOD_109154301
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lancer Scorch B-Roll - 60 FPS (Part 2), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT