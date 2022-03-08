U.S. Army Spc. George Brunson, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, discusses the training with the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, as part of the Gila Focus validation exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia August 3, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, is the Army's most modern land fighting force and is preparing to defeat any threat in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 16:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853484
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-AB240-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_109154170
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-roll: Gila Focus exercise trains Army's most modern engineer battalion, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
