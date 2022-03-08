A-roll: Gila Focus exercise trains Army's most modern engineer battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. George Brunson, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 92nd Engineer Battalion, discusses the training with the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, as part of the Gila Focus validation exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia August 3, 2022. The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, is the Army's most modern land fighting force and is preparing to defeat any threat in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)