    Spark Tank 2023 Tech. Sgt. Khalil Bashir Submission

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Khalil Bashir, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group, loading standardize crew chief, presents his submission for this year's Spark Tank competition. Spark Tank is an annual competition during which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative ideas to Air Force Leaders as well as industry experts. The program connects selected service members with commercial innovators via virtual collaboration, training and networking to turn approved ideas into real-world operational improvements for the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:46
