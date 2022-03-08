Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of July. This month's stories highlight the Change of Command from MG Mohan to MG Wilson, Rock Island Arsenal's monthly chapel service, "The Rock," the Choose to Lose challenge, and ASC units enhancing their readiness, support, and availability in-theater in order to accelerate the pace of deployments.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853456
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-IK992-612
|Filename:
|DOD_109153628
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC July Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT