Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC July Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of July. This month's stories highlight the Change of Command from MG Mohan to MG Wilson, Rock Island Arsenal's monthly chapel service, "The Rock," the Choose to Lose challenge, and ASC units enhancing their readiness, support, and availability in-theater in order to accelerate the pace of deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853456
    VIRIN: 220803-A-IK992-612
    Filename: DOD_109153628
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC July Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT