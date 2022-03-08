ASC July Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of July. This month's stories highlight the Change of Command from MG Mohan to MG Wilson, Rock Island Arsenal's monthly chapel service, "The Rock," the Choose to Lose challenge, and ASC units enhancing their readiness, support, and availability in-theater in order to accelerate the pace of deployments.