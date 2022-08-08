Tyndall Airman Leadership School; developing supervisors

Airman Leadership School is mandatory for all Airmen to promote to the rank of staff sergeant, or for members prior to assuming supervisory roles of junior members. ALS is a course focused on developing supervisory skills needed to perform and excel within the organization. ALS, for some, is the first venture into Professional Military Education offered by the U.S. Air Force. At Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, ALS leadership and instructors strive to arm students will as much knowledge and shared experience to take back with them when they return to their assigned units and missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
08.08.2022
08.08.2022
Package
853455
220808-F-YO405-1001
DOD_109153600
00:02:15
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
0
0
