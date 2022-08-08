Tyndall Airman Leadership School; developing supervisors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman Leadership School is mandatory for all Airmen to promote to the rank of staff sergeant, or for members prior to assuming supervisory roles of junior members. ALS is a course focused on developing supervisory skills needed to perform and excel within the organization. ALS, for some, is the first venture into Professional Military Education offered by the U.S. Air Force. At Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, ALS leadership and instructors strive to arm students will as much knowledge and shared experience to take back with them when they return to their assigned units and missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)