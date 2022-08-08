Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman Leadership School; developing supervisors

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School is mandatory for all Airmen to promote to the rank of staff sergeant, or for members prior to assuming supervisory roles of junior members. ALS is a course focused on developing supervisory skills needed to perform and excel within the organization. ALS, for some, is the first venture into Professional Military Education offered by the U.S. Air Force. At Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, ALS leadership and instructors strive to arm students will as much knowledge and shared experience to take back with them when they return to their assigned units and missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:13
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

