USS Leyte Gulf deploys

NORFOLK (Aug. 8, 2022) Sailors take in lines and man the rails aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Aug. 8. Leyte Gulf, assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)