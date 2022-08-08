Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf deploys

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (Aug. 8, 2022) Sailors take in lines and man the rails aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Aug. 8. Leyte Gulf, assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed Naval Station Norfolk on a scheduled deployment in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf deploys, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployment
    USS Leyte Gulf
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    CG 55

