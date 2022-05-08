AIM HIGH Flight Academy 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video depicts Aim High Flight Academy students visiting the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, 2022. During the visits, students received inspiration flights on KC-135 Stratotankers from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base Birmingham, Alabama. The AHFA is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program aimed to increase diversity within the aviation career field, as well as teach students to fly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)