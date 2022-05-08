Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM HIGH Flight Academy 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The video depicts Aim High Flight Academy students visiting the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, 2022. During the visits, students received inspiration flights on KC-135 Stratotankers from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base Birmingham, Alabama. The AHFA is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program aimed to increase diversity within the aviation career field, as well as teach students to fly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853446
    VIRIN: 220805-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153383
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    33rd FW; AIM HIGH; inspiration; flight; flying; aviators; F 35A; Nomads; 33FW; AETC; AFRS

