The video depicts Aim High Flight Academy students visiting the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, 2022. During the visits, students received inspiration flights on KC-135 Stratotankers from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base Birmingham, Alabama. The AHFA is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program aimed to increase diversity within the aviation career field, as well as teach students to fly aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853446
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153383
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AIM HIGH Flight Academy 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT