    220302-N-KL637-1001

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stuart Posada 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220302-N-KL637-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 performs cyclic operations while underway for TSTA/FEP evaluation, March 2, 2022. The George H. W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853445
    VIRIN: 220302-N-KL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_109153359
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Cyclic Operations

