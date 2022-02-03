video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220302-N-KL637-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 performs cyclic operations while underway for TSTA/FEP evaluation, March 2, 2022. The George H. W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.