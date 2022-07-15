Profile of the Sentinel ICBM program, formerly known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), made for public viewing at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Featuring Major Jason Ponce and Captain Colleen Costello from the 90th Missile Wing Sentinel Flight, F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853439
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-MN204-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_109153285
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentinel ICBM Program, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
