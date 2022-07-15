Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentinel ICBM Program

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Profile of the Sentinel ICBM program, formerly known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), made for public viewing at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Featuring Major Jason Ponce and Captain Colleen Costello from the 90th Missile Wing Sentinel Flight, F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853439
    VIRIN: 220808-F-MN204-0010
    Filename: DOD_109153285
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    This work, Sentinel ICBM Program, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ICBM
    Sentinel
    90MW
    GBSD
    Sentinel Program
    Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

