JMTG-U Transfer of Authority

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard and Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, completed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 8, 2022. Task Force Orion assumed the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Gator, and will continue to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority.