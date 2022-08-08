Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U Transfer of Authority

    BY, GERMANY

    08.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard and Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, completed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 8, 2022. Task Force Orion assumed the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Gator, and will continue to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BY, DE

