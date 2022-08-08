U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard and Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, completed the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Transfer of Authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 8, 2022. Task Force Orion assumed the JMTG-U mission from Task Force Gator, and will continue to ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853429
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-NZ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153240
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JMTG-U Transfer of Authority, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York National Guard unit assumes command of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine
