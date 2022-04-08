Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF message to Airmen

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2022. During her visit, Bass met with Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and various units to discuss the Air Force's mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 10:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    CMSAF
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense

