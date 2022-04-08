Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2022. During her visit, Bass met with Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and various units to discuss the Air Force's mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853418
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-BQ566-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_109153144
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CMSAF message to Airmen, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
