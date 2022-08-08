Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Conduct ACFT during the 2022 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    GERMANY

    08.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa subordinate units conduct an ACFT during the 2022 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Aug. 8, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    ACFT
    EABestSquad

