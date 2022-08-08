U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa subordinate units conduct an ACFT during the 2022 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Aug. 8, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853416
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-QE881-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153130
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers Conduct ACFT during the 2022 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
