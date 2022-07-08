MDNG TOC Spotlight: Current Operations

Soldiers assigned to the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, discuss their roles in a tactical operations center at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2022. The 29th CAB provides all domain command and control over the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee Army National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida Army National Guard, and the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina, during Northern Strike 22. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 10:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853414
|VIRIN:
|220807-Z-OV020-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153059
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
