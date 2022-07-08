Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG TOC Spotlight: Current Operations

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, discuss their roles in a tactical operations center at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2022. The 29th CAB provides all domain command and control over the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee Army National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida Army National Guard, and the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina, during Northern Strike 22. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853414
    VIRIN: 220807-Z-OV020-3001
    Filename: DOD_109153059
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG TOC Spotlight: Current Operations, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike 22

