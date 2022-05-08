Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Month

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Master Chief Damage Controlman Brandon Coates discusses the importance of firefighting and damage control capabilities at sea, and what future Sailors can expect as they begin their careers in the Navy.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 10:06
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Month, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usnavy #ForgedByTheSea #navyrecruiter

