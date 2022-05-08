Master Chief Damage Controlman Brandon Coates discusses the importance of firefighting and damage control capabilities at sea, and what future Sailors can expect as they begin their careers in the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853413
|VIRIN:
|220805-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109153053
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
This work, Damage Control Month, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
