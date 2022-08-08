No Byte No Fight - 378th ECS welcomes new squadron commander

The 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron welcomed U.S. Air Force Maj. Curtis Floyd as the new squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony, Aug. 8, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853402
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-FT779-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109152751
|Length:
|00:17:55
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
