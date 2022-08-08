Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Byte No Fight - 378th ECS welcomes new squadron commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron welcomed U.S. Air Force Maj. Curtis Floyd as the new squadron commander, during an assumption of command ceremony, Aug. 8, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853402
    VIRIN: 220808-F-FT779-1002
    Filename: DOD_109152751
    Length: 00:17:55
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Byte No Fight - 378th ECS welcomes new squadron commander, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT