    Aeromedical Evacuation Technicians Perform Exercise With 379th Expeditionary Medical Group

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron collaborate with members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group during an evacuation exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, August 4, 2022. The two groups simulated loading, treating, and unloading casualties before, during, and after a simulated flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853401
    VIRIN: 220804-Z-LB784-383
    Filename: DOD_109152735
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Technicians Perform Exercise With 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AirForce #AeromedicalEvac #EAES #Medical

