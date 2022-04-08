Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron collaborate with members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group during an evacuation exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, August 4, 2022. The two groups simulated loading, treating, and unloading casualties before, during, and after a simulated flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853401
|VIRIN:
|220804-Z-LB784-383
|Filename:
|DOD_109152735
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Technicians Perform Exercise With 379th Expeditionary Medical Group, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
