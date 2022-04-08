Aeromedical Evacuation Technicians Perform Exercise With 379th Expeditionary Medical Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron collaborate with members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group during an evacuation exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, August 4, 2022. The two groups simulated loading, treating, and unloading casualties before, during, and after a simulated flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)