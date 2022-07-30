Command Sgt. Maj. Deborah Manzanares, sends her children and grandchildren a shoutout for National Sons and Daughters day on August 11 from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 30, 2022. Command Sgt. Maj. Manzanares is deployed with the 3-157th Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 08:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|853386
|VIRIN:
|220730-A-OG608-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109152438
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Manzanares National Sons & Daughters Day Shoutout, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
