    Command Sgt. Maj. Manzanares National Sons & Daughters Day Shoutout

    KUWAIT

    07.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Deborah Manzanares, sends her children and grandchildren a shoutout for National Sons and Daughters day on August 11 from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 30, 2022. Command Sgt. Maj. Manzanares is deployed with the 3-157th Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 08:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 853386
    VIRIN: 220730-A-OG608-1004
    Filename: DOD_109152438
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KW
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Manzanares National Sons & Daughters Day Shoutout, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shout out
    Colorado National Guard
    Special Events
    350th PAD
    Sons and Daughters Day
    3-157th Field Artillery Regiment

