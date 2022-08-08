Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2022 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853384
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-SY924-564
|Filename:
|DOD_109152376
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-25th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Australian, Singapore Soldiers weapons training, by SFC Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT