    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-25th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Australian, Singapore Soldiers weapons training

    INDONESIA

    08.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Butler 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853384
    VIRIN: 220808-A-SY924-564
    Filename: DOD_109152376
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ID

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from 3-25th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Australian, Singapore Soldiers weapons training, by SFC Marcus Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SuperGarudaShield

