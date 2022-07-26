Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mortuary Affairs Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers discuss Mortuary Affairs topics at the United States Forces Korea Mortuary on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 26, 2022. U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Gomez with the 339th Quartermaster Company, 19th Expeditionary Command and Spc. Samuel Santoyo, Mortuary Affairs Specialist, Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division and Staff Sgt. Abigail Krawczak assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division give their testimonials. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853376
    VIRIN: 220726-A-BQ241-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109152185
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortuary Affairs Team, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Champions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT