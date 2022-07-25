Spc. Grayson Vaughn, a military policeman with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 252nd Military Police Company, 117th Military Police Battalion, 194th Engineer Brigade, recently participated in the 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The weeklong competition took place in five locations across the state of Tennessee and ran the gamut of testing Soldiers’ individual and teamwork abilities in high-intensity environments. There were more than 30 graded events, including fitness tests, marksmanship drills, a high-valued target extraction, combat casualty care, water survival and a ruck march. The grueling competition put the Soldiers through daunting tasks that tested their soldiering abilities mentally and physically.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 22:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853375
|VIRIN:
|072522-Z-PI747-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109152141
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Spc. Grayson Vaughn, 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition participant, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT