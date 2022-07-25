Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Interview with Spc. Grayson Vaughn, 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition participant

    07.25.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Spc. Grayson Vaughn, a military policeman with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 252nd Military Police Company, 117th Military Police Battalion, 194th Engineer Brigade, recently participated in the 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The weeklong competition took place in five locations across the state of Tennessee and ran the gamut of testing Soldiers’ individual and teamwork abilities in high-intensity environments. There were more than 30 graded events, including fitness tests, marksmanship drills, a high-valued target extraction, combat casualty care, water survival and a ruck march. The grueling competition put the Soldiers through daunting tasks that tested their soldiering abilities mentally and physically.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 22:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853375
    VIRIN: 072522-Z-PI747-1002
    Filename: DOD_109152141
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: TN, US

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    TN National Guard

