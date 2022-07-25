 Interview with Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition participant

Army Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 19th Engineer Company, recently participated in the 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The weeklong competition took place in five locations across the state of Tennessee and ran the gamut of testing Soldiers’ individual and teamwork abilities in high-intensity environments. There were more than 30 graded events, including fitness tests, marksmanship drills, a high-valued target extraction, combat casualty care, water survival and a ruck march. The grueling competition put the Soldiers through daunting tasks that tested their soldiering abilities mentally and physically.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 22:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853374
|VIRIN:
|072522-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109152140
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
