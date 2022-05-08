Speaker of the House Thanks Service Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offers her grateful thanks to the men and women of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Forces Japan during a stop at Yokota Air Base, Japan on August, 5, 2022. Speaker Pelosi led a Congressional delegation to five nations across the region focused on strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific.