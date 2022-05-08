Speaker of the House Thanks Service Members

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offers her grateful thanks to the men and women of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Forces Japan during a stop at Yokota Air Base, Japan on August, 5, 2022. Speaker Pelosi led a Congressional delegation to five nations across the region focused on strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 22:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853372
|VIRIN:
|220805-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109152137
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
