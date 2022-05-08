Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speaker of the House Thanks Service Members

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offers her grateful thanks to the men and women of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Forces Japan during a stop at Yokota Air Base, Japan on August, 5, 2022. Speaker Pelosi led a Congressional delegation to five nations across the region focused on strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 22:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853372
    VIRIN: 220805-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_109152137
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speaker of the House Thanks Service Members, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the House
    Special Events
    Visit

