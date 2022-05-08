3/5 Departs From Darwin B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (3/5), 1st Marine Division, depart from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, after supporting exercise Koolendong 22, Aug. 5 2022. 3/5 deployed a rifle company from Southern California to Darwin during the battalion’s readiness exercise, increasing their readiness to serve as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s crisis response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)