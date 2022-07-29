Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Sgt. Spencer Fayles, Soldier of the Year, 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the Utah National Guard’s 144th Area Support Medical Company, was named top Soldier of the Year for the 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The announcement came on July 29, 2022, at the Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville. Fourteen competitors and dozens of other Army and Air National Guard staff and supporters gathered in a ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of these Soldiers over the previous week. Fayles, who was recently promoted to sergeant but entered the lower-level competitions with the specialist rank, said the glory also goes to the noncommissioned officers who helped him along the way. The weeklong competition took place in five locations across the state of Tennessee and ran the gamut of testing Soldiers’ individual and teamwork abilities in high-intensity environments. There were more than 30 graded events, including fitness tests, marksmanship drills, a high-valued target extraction, combat casualty care, water survival and a ruck march. The grueling competition put the Soldiers through daunting tasks that tested their soldiering abilities mentally and physically.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 22:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 853370
    VIRIN: 072922-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109152110
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: US

    Tennessee
    Best Warrior Competition
    Utah
    National Guard
    Soldier of the Year
    BWC

