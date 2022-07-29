Interview with Sgt. Spencer Fayles, Soldier of the Year, 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the Utah National Guard’s 144th Area Support Medical Company, was named top Soldier of the Year for the 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The announcement came on July 29, 2022, at the Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville. Fourteen competitors and dozens of other Army and Air National Guard staff and supporters gathered in a ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of these Soldiers over the previous week. Fayles, who was recently promoted to sergeant but entered the lower-level competitions with the specialist rank, said the glory also goes to the noncommissioned officers who helped him along the way. The weeklong competition took place in five locations across the state of Tennessee and ran the gamut of testing Soldiers’ individual and teamwork abilities in high-intensity environments. There were more than 30 graded events, including fitness tests, marksmanship drills, a high-valued target extraction, combat casualty care, water survival and a ruck march. The grueling competition put the Soldiers through daunting tasks that tested their soldiering abilities mentally and physically.