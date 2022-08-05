Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 5, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, Airmen with the 8th Medical Group conduct exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency, in Camp Humphreys, Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program, and in Camp Schwab, U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct squad attack drills during a Tactical Small Unit Leader Course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853369
    VIRIN: 220805-F-F3202-111
    Filename: DOD_109152067
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: August 5, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Korea
    Engineering
    Marines
    Small unit training
    AMIE

