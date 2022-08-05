On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, Airmen with the 8th Medical Group conduct exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency, in Camp Humphreys, Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program, and in Camp Schwab, U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct squad attack drills during a Tactical Small Unit Leader Course.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 21:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853369
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-F3202-111
|Filename:
|DOD_109152067
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 5, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
