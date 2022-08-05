Pacific News: August 5, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, Airmen with the 8th Medical Group conduct exercises monthly to ensure all personnel are ready in the case of an emergency, in Camp Humphreys, Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program, and in Camp Schwab, U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct squad attack drills during a Tactical Small Unit Leader Course.