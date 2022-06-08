Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Morrison assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Colonel Sonya L. Morrison was passed the guidon, a flag representing a unit and its history, marking her as the commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, August 6, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.

    Airmen of the 185th, friends, family and distinguished guests all gathered for the ceremony in an aircraft hangar that afternoon to listen to Morrison speak on how honored she felt to be the new Wing Commander. Morrison also became the first female commander of the 185th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2022 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853355
    VIRIN: 220806-Z-VK221-003
    Filename: DOD_109151652
    Length: 00:11:20
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Morrison assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Morrison assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    ANG
    KC-135

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT