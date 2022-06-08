Col. Morrison assumes command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Colonel Sonya L. Morrison was passed the guidon, a flag representing a unit and its history, marking her as the commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing, August 6, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.



Airmen of the 185th, friends, family and distinguished guests all gathered for the ceremony in an aircraft hangar that afternoon to listen to Morrison speak on how honored she felt to be the new Wing Commander. Morrison also became the first female commander of the 185th.