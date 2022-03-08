USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) ports in Yanbu Commercial Port, Saudi Arabia, in preparation for equipment offloads for exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 3, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. The Exercise enhances combined tactics, maritime capabilities and promotes long-term regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853347
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-PO838-1004
|PIN:
|1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109151476
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Seay Docks for Native Fury 22, by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
